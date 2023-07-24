Motorcycles are restricted and club hours are extended

The District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta has announced security measures for the Fiesta del Mar 2023.

Among the measures announced is the restriction of motorcycle circulation in the urban and rural areas of the District on July 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023, between the 4:00 in the afternoon and 4:00 in the morning the next day. This measure seeks to reduce accident and crime rates, as well as improve mobility and citizen coexistence.

Also, during the days July 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023, is prohibited in Santa Marta the commercialization, sale, use, carrying, possession and manipulation of elements and pyrotechnic articles made or that contain white phosphorus or other substances that produce detonation and explosion.

On the other hand, the liquor sales hours are extended during the days of celebrations of the Fiesta del Mar 2023. Commercial establishments open to the public whose activity is the sale and/or consumption of alcoholic or intoxicating beverages may provide their services until four in the morning.

The celebration of sea ​​party It is a meeting in which the main activities are characterized by being cultural, musical and folkloric manifestations. The Mayor’s Office seeks with these measures to guarantee that the inhabitants of Santa Marta and tourists who visit the city can enjoy themselves in a healthy and peaceful way.

