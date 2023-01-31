Cars are the vehicles with the highest number of transfers in 2022.

The year 2022 culminated with a fleet of 18,082,451 vehicles registered in the country before the Single National Traffic Registry – RUNT. Motorcycles continue to be the main protagonists, constituting 61% of the national automotive fleet.

initial registrations

In 2022 the sale of new vehicles (including motorcycles) presented an increase of 9% compared to 2021. A total of 1,086,610 new vehicles entered the country’s vehicle fleet in 2022, of which 74% were motorcycles, 11 % vans, 10% automobiles and the remaining 5% other types of vehicles such as camper, truck, motorcycle, bus, van and dump truck.

transfers

The sale of used vehicles also continues to rise. In 2022, 1,765,257 transfers were made (including motorcycles), which means 5% more than in 2021. 39% of the transfers made in 2022 were automobiles, 35% motorcycles, 15% vans and the 11% of other types of vehicles such as campervans, trucks, motorcycles, buses, vans, and dump trucks.

driving licenses

As of December 2022, 13,776,944 citizens have an active driver’s license. In 2022, 1,170,502 driving licenses were issued for the first time and 1,010,026 renewals, 15% and 41% more than in 2021, respectively.

SOAT status

48% (8,567,694) of the national automotive fleet do not have SOAT, while 52% (9,318,551) do comply with it. Motorcycles are the kind of

vehicle with more evasion. Of the 8.5 million vehicles without SOAT, 79% (6,738,182) are motorcycles.

Mechanical Technical Review Status (RTM)

83% of the vehicles registered in the RUNT must have a valid Mechanical Technical Review. Of the 14,949,795 obligated vehicles, 58% (8,606,522) do not comply with this Law obligation. 78% of the vehicles that do not have RTM are motorcycles.