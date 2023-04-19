Motorcycles with resonator would be affecting the health of citizens

Motorcycle resonators are artifacts with which the exhausts of these means of transport are modified so that they sound louder, simulating the sound produced by high-cylinder mounts. This practice is becoming more common in Bogotá and is affecting people’s hearing health, according to complaints received by Álvaro Acevedo, a Liberal Party councilor.

THE NEW CENTURY He spoke with the lobbyist about it and with Lina Rubio, audiologist for MED-EL Medical Electronics about the effects of these devices on hearing health.

According to community complaints received by Councilor Acevedo, this problem is latent in towns such as Suba, Chapinero, Engativá, Teusaquillo, Usaquén, Kennedy, Rafael Uribe Uribe and Candelaria.

“Motorcycles that pass by at all times with these high noise levels affect the eardrums, children who are at home at an early age are affected, too. There is noise pollution that violates the fundamental right to a healthy environment and the noise is disastrous, it affects coexistence,” said councilor Acevedo.

For her part, Dr. Rubio explained that noise is one of the most important risk factors for hearing loss, since being exposed to very high noise intensities generates a long-term decrease in hearing abilities.

“We call noise any source that emits a higher intensity than what our ears can perceive on a daily basis, for example, the noise of motorcycles. The noise of these exostos make that day by day and listening to it constantly and permanently with a strong exposure, we have a hearing loss. Sometimes we do not realize the degree of hearing loss or the severity of the hearing loss until we already have a communication difficulty, but that does not mean that we are not losing hearing”, emphasized the expert.

What about regulation?

Councilor Acevedo requested the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Mobility to carry out control operations on motorcycles that use resonators, taking into account the effects that they would be generating on the public.

“The Ministry of Mobility and the Ministry of the Environment must guarantee the tranquility and health of Bogotanos, taking into account that the motorcycles that have resonators are affecting the communities of almost all towns, I have received complaints from citizens in towns both in the South and North of the city and that leads us to make an urgent call to the authorities to provide an immediate solution to the people of Bogotá” explained the lobbyist.

In this sense, THE NEW CENTURY spoke with the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Mobility who reported that to date none of the entities has issued any concept in this regard.

Under this premise, the Liberal Party councilor asserted that so far he has not received responses from the district authorities.

“It seems that the authority is unaware of the norm that prohibits the noise generated by the resonators, there has been no response, the operatives are not seen anywhere. The control operations should be carried out permanently, as well as the vehicles are inspected by the Ministry of Mobility and through the National Police”, said Acevedo.

According to the complaints received by the lobbyist, the problem is daily bread at any time of the day, including at dawn, affecting not only their peace of mind, but also their health.

Affectations in the nervous system

The audiologist for MED-EL Medical Electronics explained that everything that has to do with the affectation of a sense, in this case that of hearing, has a significant impact on our nervous system.

“Hearing loss is one of the 12 main factors for dementia, let’s remember that the ears are a gateway to do a lot of brain processes. Thanks to our hearing we have the possibility to communicate, to be human. However, there must be a command center that is the one that processes all the information and that is the brain, so definitely, if we have a hearing loss, we are going to have an important social and cognitive impact ”, he pointed.

In this sense, Councilman Acevedo reiterated that all the complaints he has received have been based on the effects that citizens are having on their health. “In all the localities we have received reports and complaints from the inhabitants, when one goes to the meetings in the territory, the first thing people say to them is “listen, and what do you plan to do as the Council of Bogotá or the administrative authorities with all that number of motorcycles that have resonators and that ride through the city like “Pedro around his house” affecting the tranquility of citizens day and night”.

Under this premise, the lobbyist indicated that the Ministry of Mobility, in compliance with the warnings during control operations, should take them to a course where they make drivers see that they use elements such as resonators, which have a high level of decibels. beyond what is allowed, it not only affects third parties, but also themselves and they will go deaf.

good hearing health

Workers in industries such as call centers, manufacturing company operators, air traffic controllers, nightclub waiters and construction workers are some of the most affected by noise, one of the causes of hearing loss or deafness, according to the company. Austrian producer of cochlear implants, MED-EL.

“Unfortunately, since we don’t have that culture of detection, we see warning signs when the person begins to ask for words to be repeated, they stop hearing high-frequency noises such as female voices or the ringing of a telephone,” says Andrea Bravo, director MED-EL Clinic for Latin America.

Dr. Rubio explained that maintaining good hearing health is easy from a culture of prevention.

“Prevention is the key, because if I know how I am listening or how I was listening a year ago, I know that if I have an audiometry again and it goes down, it was something that happened this year. Basically you have to know that there are specialists in audiology and that anything that has to do with hearing loss should be treated with an audiologist. Self-medication should be avoided because there is a huge list of drugs that damage and directly affect the ear that can cause deafness, even with total hearing loss,” the expert concluded.