Motorcyclist against a wall in Pieve di Soligo, injured 23 years old

Motorcyclist against a wall in Pieve di Soligo, injured 23 years old

Accident around 13.30 in Pieve di Soligo: a 23-year-old motorcyclist was injured. The crash occurred near the Pievigina stadium, according to initial information the young man would have lost control of the bike by himself, ending up against a wall.

The call for help was immediate. From the Ca ‘Foncello hospital the helicopter got up and landed at the stadium, where the pitch was being prepared for the match between Pievigina and Lia Piave. The conditions of the motorcyclist, AC his initials, initially appeared serious. He was transferred to Ca ‘Foncello where he is hospitalized. Fortunately, his condition after the further certainly turned out to be less serious than it initially seemed.

The carabinieri also intervened in Pieve di Soligo for the ritual reliefs that will be used to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident.

