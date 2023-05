A 20-year-old from Steyr rode his motorcycle down the valley at around 3:55 p.m. in the municipal area of ​​Gaflenz. The young man crashed into the guardrail on the right after a left-hand bend, fell and remained on the road.

Subsequent drivers provided first aid and set the rescue chain in motion. The man was seriously injured and brought to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr after first aid by the emergency doctor.

