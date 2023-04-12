A tragic traffic accident in the Las Gaviotas sector, in Pitalito, left a person dead yesterday.

According to the first versions, the victim, identified as Jhon Mejía, was driving a red motorcycle when he lost control due to a stone on the road and fell just at the moment a dump truck passed that hit him.

Paramedics arrived at the scene, who were in charge of helping the young man, who was later taken to a care center, where they confirmed minutes later that the young man had died.

After learning of the young man’s death, authorities began the respective rigorous work in these cases in order to determine responsibilities in the unfortunate accident that mourns a Laboyana family.

The local authorities have not provided official information on the causes of the accident, although it is presumed that the presence of stones on the road could have been decisive for the fatal outcome. Everything is part of the investigations that will be carried out.

On social networks, many people regretted what happened and called on the authorities to improve roads, as well as recommended drivers to drive moderately and with caution.