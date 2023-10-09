Motorcyclist died after colliding with a metal railing on the Monterrey – Yopal road – news

On Saturday, October 7 at 5:30 pm, a traffic accident occurred on the Yopal – Paz de Ariporo road km 5+050, near the Buenavista Bajo village, jurisdiction of the municipality of Yopal, where the drivers were involved. of a dump truck and a motorcycle.

According to the information provided by the Police Traffic Section, the young man who lost his life at the scene of the collision was identified as Baudilio Parra Acevedo, 24 years old, who was driving a Honda motorcycle with license plate FXL-79F.

The traffic authority indicates that the motorcyclist allegedly lost control of the vehicle, colliding head-on with the SSQ-352 plate dump truck that was traveling towards Paz de Ariporo-Yopal.

The report indicates that this route has a two-lane road, in two directions of traffic, with asphalt in good condition; At the site there was marking with a double yellow line, dry weather, vertical signage and no artificial lighting, so an investigation was opened to determine responsibilities.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

