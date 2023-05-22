Home » Motorcyclist died from an accident in Aguachica




A possible imprudence cost the life of Vladimir Flórez Bustos, who collided his motorcycle with another in the María Eugenia neighborhood of the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar.

Flórez Bustos was mobilizing on Calle 1 when he suffered a strong crash and was left lying on the platform of a residence.

The young man died immediately, so his body was transferred to the municipality’s Legal Medicine headquarters.

The National Police, for its part, reported that they have not identified the characteristics of the other motorcycle.

