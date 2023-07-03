Home » Motorcyclist died in an accident in La Jagua de Ibirico
News

Motorcyclist died in an accident in La Jagua de Ibirico

by admin
Motorcyclist died in an accident in La Jagua de Ibirico

On Sunday morning, Jesús Alberto Navarro Barraza, lost his life in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle in the rural area of ​​the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar.

According to the first versions, Navarro Barraza left the road and was left lying lifeless.

Subsequently, the community that is on the road that leads to La Palmita, observed the body of the motorcyclist and alerted the members of an ambulance, who confirmed that the victim had no vital signs.

Until Sunday afternoon, the residents waited for the authorities to carry out the technical inspection of the corpse and transfer it to a Legal Medicine headquarters.

According to those close to the case, the victim lived in the Maquencal village.

See also  82-year-old man killed at home in Milan, used knife and chainsaw

You may also like

Tennis Wimbledon 2023, the Grand Slam tournament live...

Fear of civil war in France: The far...

The threatened privilege of expatiation

Why didn’t the Titanic implode like the Titan?...

Tragic Death of Matagalpino Baseball Player Highlights Growing...

Friendly: the local hawks winners of Wafa SC

Health: Broken

In Latina citizen mourning and flags at half-mast...

Inventory adjustment is coming to an end, Qunyi...

Caribbean week at the Milano Latin Festival in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy