Motorcyclist died in an accident in La Jagua de Ibirico

On Sunday morning, Jesús Alberto Navarro Barraza, lost his life in a traffic accident while riding his motorcycle in the rural area of ​​the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar.

According to the first versions, Navarro Barraza left the road and was left lying lifeless.

Subsequently, the community that is on the road that leads to La Palmita, observed the body of the motorcyclist and alerted the members of an ambulance, who confirmed that the victim had no vital signs.

Until Sunday afternoon, the residents waited for the authorities to carry out the technical inspection of the corpse and transfer it to a Legal Medicine headquarters.

According to those close to the case, the victim lived in the Maquencal village.

