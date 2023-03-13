Home News Motorcyclist dies after accident on country road
News

Motorcyclist dies after accident on country road

Motorcyclist dies after accident on country road
The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after the accident on the Neidlinger Steige. Photo: SDMG/SDMG / Woelfl

A 25-year-old died in an accident in the Esslingen district. The man fell off his motorcycle and crashed into the guardrail.

A motorcyclist died in an accident in the Esslingen district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, the 25-year-old fell on the L1200 between Neidlingen and Wiesensteig and crashed into the guardrail. He succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. on the Neidlinger Steige in the direction of the Wiesensteig. The driver crashed his Honda without the involvement of other road users.

In addition to an emergency doctor who was brought to the scene of the accident by helicopter, the rescue service was also on site. The motorcycle was towed. The climb had to be closed until about 6 p.m. for the duration of the accident investigation and rescue work.



