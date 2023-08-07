motorcyclist dies after colliding with public transport bus

A life was snuffed out in the early hours of this Sunday, August 6, in a traffic accident that shocked the community. Camilo Andrés Carrillo Rincón lost his life in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a bus on the road that connects El Copey with the village of Caracolicito, in Cesar.

According to the first investigations, the incident took place when Carrillo Rincón, a resident of the municipality of El Copey, was riding a Boxer brand motorcycle, with IAG-91 D license plates, and collided head-on with a bus belonging to the Copetrán company. The impact was so violent that the young man lost his life at the scene of the accident.

The authorities are exploring possible hypotheses that may have led to this tragedy. Speeding and recklessness in the wee hours of the morning are among the possibilities they are considering. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to this spectacular accident.

The bus driver, whose identity has not yet been released, suffered some injuries as a result of the collision. The Cesar Transit and Transport authorities arrived at the scene of the event to carry out the necessary procedures and clarify the details of the incident.

The local community is dismayed by the loss of Camilo Andrés Carrillo Rincón, a young man from El Copey and demands a greater commitment to safety on the roads of Cesar.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

