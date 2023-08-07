Home » motorcyclist dies after colliding with public transport bus
News

motorcyclist dies after colliding with public transport bus

by admin
motorcyclist dies after colliding with public transport bus

A life was snuffed out in the early hours of this Sunday, August 6, in a traffic accident that shocked the community. Camilo Andrés Carrillo Rincón lost his life in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a bus on the road that connects El Copey with the village of Caracolicito, in Cesar.

According to the first investigations, the incident took place when Carrillo Rincón, a resident of the municipality of El Copey, was riding a Boxer brand motorcycle, with IAG-91 D license plates, and collided head-on with a bus belonging to the Copetrán company. The impact was so violent that the young man lost his life at the scene of the accident.

The authorities are exploring possible hypotheses that may have led to this tragedy. Speeding and recklessness in the wee hours of the morning are among the possibilities they are considering. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to this spectacular accident.

The bus driver, whose identity has not yet been released, suffered some injuries as a result of the collision. The Cesar Transit and Transport authorities arrived at the scene of the event to carry out the necessary procedures and clarify the details of the incident.

The local community is dismayed by the loss of Camilo Andrés Carrillo Rincón, a young man from El Copey and demands a greater commitment to safety on the roads of Cesar.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

See also  They attack a street inhabitant in Valledupar; is in critical condition

You may also like

City Federation of Trade Unions Extends Condolences to...

Loss carryback – effects on the total amount...

“How about a man who has a lot...

Pereira registers 47 fatalities in traffic accidents

At SV Gmundner Milch, women are now playing...

The relationship between the journalist and the judge...

Flood Discharge Work Continues in Tianjin as Water...

Day Vásquez affirms that President Petro was unaware...

Colombia: Entrepreneurs steal petrol worth millions

Booking cannot be cheaper than our all-inclusive offer,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy