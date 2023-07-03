Home » Motorcyclist dies hit on the Gold road and responsible flees the scene
News

Motorcyclist dies hit on the Gold road and responsible flees the scene

by admin
Motorcyclist dies hit on the Gold road and responsible flees the scene

A young man was run over to death on the Oro highway this Monday morning, the National Civil Police (PNC) reported. The victim was not identified, but the PNC specified that it is a man of approximately 29 years of age. According to the report, the tragic event took place at kilometer 4, in […]

The post Motorcyclist dies run over on the Oro highway and the person responsible flees the place appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

See also  The real estate market buys gas and freezes Q1 transaction volume, which may hit the third lowest in history

You may also like

For 50 cents in the outdoor pool: Essen...

US Advises Reconsidering Travel to China Due to...

Gabo Festival remembers Villarrica, the war forgotten by...

Sweden is turning away from the energy transition

Israel continues to attack Jenin and Palestinian deaths...

Against the clock! The struggle of the singer...

Video – Introducing: Semantic Kernel

Xi Jinping’s Call for Deeper Theoretical Innovation in...

This is the new use of Twitter: blocks...

They promote bowling for everyone!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy