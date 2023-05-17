Motorcyclist dies on the Cuenca-Molleturo-El Empalme road





Cuenca.- One person died and another was injured due to a motorcycle accident, at km 102 of the Cuenca-Molleturo-El Empalme highway.

According to a report from ECU 911, in the afternoon of this Tuesday, May 16, a call to the 9-1-1 line reported a loss of track of a motorcycle.

From the ECU911 Austro, attention to this emergency was coordinated with personnel from the Cuenca Fire Department (CBC) y Transit Commission of Ecuador (CTE).

First responders stated that a man of approximately 35 years of age died as a result of the road accident. Another 27-year-old man was injured and was taken to the Basic Hospital of Naranjal in an ambulance from the Cuenca Fire Department.

The wrecked vehicle was mobilized to the retention yards of the CTE in Molleturo.