A motorcyclist lost his life this morning after suffering a spectacular traffic accident in Sonsonate. According to the Information, the motorcyclist would have hit a drag causing his death immediately. The victim was identified as Samuel Arevalo, who resided in Cara Sucia and was a motorcycle mechanic. excessive speed, […]

