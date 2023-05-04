Motorcyclist in an apparent state of drunkenness died in an accident in Yopal – news

Through articulated work with the Yopal Mayor’s Office, the Casanare Governor’s Office and allied organizations, Ecopetrol is carrying out more than 22 projects that are part of its social investment program in the municipality.

With these projects in the last three years, it has made contributions of more than $12.100 million. By the end of 2023, more than $19.1 billion additional resources will have been executed, for a total of $31.2 billion in the 2020-2023 period.

Among other initiatives, the following stand out: the provision of furniture and school kits; the maintenance and adequacy of 15 seats schools of the townships El Morro, El Charte and Mata de Limón, whose works present a preview of 75%; inclusive rural development projects such as Agrosol that benefit 240 producers; as well as seminars and diploma courses on leadership, entrepreneurship and business development.

Also, health days have been developed in alliance with the Mayor’s Office of Yopal for the benefit of more than 1,900 inhabitants. In the cultural field, through the ‘Sembrando Joropo’ program, 913 children, young people and adults have received artistic and cultural training.

In contributions to road infrastructure, With the Mayor’s Office, 2.8 kilometers of the access road to the Planadas village and 8.6 kilometers of roads in the Cagüí Esperanza village were intervened. Maintenance was carried out on 14 kilometers of the La Niata – El Palmar road and, currently, maintenance is being carried out on more than 50 kilometers of tertiary roads in the El Morro corregimiento, with an advance of 47.16%.

Likewise, the Company together with the Government of Casanare, announced on April 28, the start of the construction project of the covered field of the township El Morro.

For this year, Ecopetrol plans to make important contributions in the line of Access to Residential Public Services. In agreements with the Government of Casanare and the Mayor’s Office of Yopal, 281 families and 5 schools of the township of El Morro will be connected to the electric power service; and 111 households in the town of El Charte will enjoy home gas service. In coordination with the Mayor’s Office, studies and detailed designs of the aqueduct system of the villages of Rincón del Soldado, Cagüí Esperanza, Cagüí Primavera and Brisas del Cravo will be carried out.

In Public and Community infrastructure, in coordination with the Mayor’s Office, the studies and designs of the access roads to the Antonio Nariño educational institution, Simón Bolívar headquarters, in the Planadas village will be financed; studies and designs of the Aracal – Tisagá tertiary road and the studies and designs of more than 8 kilometers of tertiary roads in the Cagüí Esperanza village.

Source: Ecopetrol

