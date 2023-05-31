Home » Motorcyclist lost his life when colliding with a tractor-trailer in Tauramena
News

Motorcyclist lost his life when colliding with a tractor-trailer in Tauramena

by admin
Motorcyclist lost his life when colliding with a tractor-trailer in Tauramena

A spectacular traffic accident occurred on the afternoon of May 30, on the Marginal de la Selva road in the Yaguaros sector, (Tauramena).

In this incident, a man who was identified as José Zamir Rodríguez Mendoza, who was mobilizing on a motorcycle with license plate YVY-76F, lost his life.

The fatal accident, according to information from residents of the sector, allegedly occurred when the man went out into this very busy road corridor and would not have noticed mobility, at that moment the collision that caused his death occurred.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Nostalgia is good for Animal Collective - Giovanni Ansaldo

You may also like

Face to face between President Faure and the...

Dignity of women victims of sexual violence in...

Police decommissioning – pledge echoed through the barracks...

Buy 5 Get 1 Free on Hot Spring...

Former Governor Salvador Arana will be released by...

Nanhu District Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau launched...

Frankfurt: After a fight at a youth football...

Tunisia opens new investigations against prominent figures on...

Indicator of a small economic crisis? There are...

During his inspection tour of Beijing Yuying School,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy