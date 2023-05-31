Motorcyclist lost his life when colliding with a tractor-trailer in Tauramena

A spectacular traffic accident occurred on the afternoon of May 30, on the Marginal de la Selva road in the Yaguaros sector, (Tauramena).

In this incident, a man who was identified as José Zamir Rodríguez Mendoza, who was mobilizing on a motorcycle with license plate YVY-76F, lost his life.

The fatal accident, according to information from residents of the sector, allegedly occurred when the man went out into this very busy road corridor and would not have noticed mobility, at that moment the collision that caused his death occurred.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

