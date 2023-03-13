Home News Motorcyclist runs over a driver who was checking mechanical damage in his vehicle in San Vicente
Motorcyclist runs over a driver who was checking mechanical damage in his vehicle in San Vicente

Motorcyclist runs over a driver who was checking mechanical damage in his vehicle in San Vicente

A traffic accident occurred at night this past Sunday on a section of the road in the department of San Vicente, which left two people injured, as confirmed by the National Civil Police (PNC). The police institution explained that the road accident occurred on kilometer 56 of the Pan-American highway, in […]

