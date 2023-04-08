Through an anonymous complaint, a driver of the Valledupar Integrated Transport System, SIVA, stated that he was threatened by a motorcyclist in the vicinity of the urban area of ​​Valledupar.

According to the citizen’s statements, the motorcycle driver threatened all the SIVA buses after an accident.

“A motorcycle blocks my way at the Total Health pump. He tells me that a SIVA vehicle knocked over his wife and son.”the driver explained.

In addition, he clarified that the person affected promised to attack all the SIVA buses because of what happened to his family.

“He is going to attack all the SIVA buses, he threatened me with a firearm and at that moment I had to confront the man so that he would not attack the car with stones and sticks,” concluded.