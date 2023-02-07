Home News Motorcyclist was murdered on the Aguazul – Maní road
As Jhon Luis Monzó Díaz, 35, the man murdered with a firearm was identified as Jhon Luis Monzó Díaz, near the township of San José del Bubuy.

The authorities were alerted by road users who observed the body lying on the asphalt, so they went to the place to carry out the technical inspection of the corpse.

The victim was riding a motorcycle with license plate KIE-88F when he was shot. According to preliminary information, he was working as a gout collector and presumably prior to the events, he had made some collections in the urban area of ​​Aguazul.

Regarding the case, the authorities assure that an investigation was opened to determine what happened on the way.

