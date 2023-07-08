Home » Motorcyclist who died in an accident in the Fiemme valley – Trentino AA/S
News

Motorcyclist who died in an accident in the Fiemme valley – Trentino AA/S

by admin
Motorcyclist who died in an accident in the Fiemme valley – Trentino AA/S

He was traveling on a dirt road on a scooter

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JULY 07 – A motorcyclist died in Daiano, in the Municipality of Ville di Fiemme, following an accident that occurred around 5.30 pm. From the first reconstructions, the man was riding a dirt road on a scooter when he lost control of the vehicle.
The Trentino emergency operators intervened on the spot, with the medical helicopter, the firefighters of the area, the carabinieri of the Cavalese company and the agents of the “Fiemme” municipal police. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  "Everything is experimental in medicine but the alternative to the vaccine is to jump into the abyss"

You may also like

from root to export

Wimbledon: Alexander Zverev settles accounts with his father...

Maluma offers himself as a gardener

Goats Take Charge of Weed Control in Riverside...

Child falls into a 100 meter deep crater...

Li Qiang Urges Non-Politicization and Non-Security Approach in...

Based in San Salvo and Ermione motor ship,...

Vehicle caught on fire in the name of...

Indigenous Misak, with his ancestral art built his...

Lojano teachers demand payment of the retirement incentive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy