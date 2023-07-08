Motorcyclist who died in an accident in the Fiemme valley – Trentino AA/S

He was traveling on a dirt road on a scooter

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JULY 07 – A motorcyclist died in Daiano, in the Municipality of Ville di Fiemme, following an accident that occurred around 5.30 pm. From the first reconstructions, the man was riding a dirt road on a scooter when he lost control of the vehicle.

The Trentino emergency operators intervened on the spot, with the medical helicopter, the firefighters of the area, the carabinieri of the Cavalese company and the agents of the “Fiemme” municipal police. (HANDLE).

