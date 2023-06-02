Home » Motorcyclists block Troncal del Caribe in Santa Marta in protest
Motorcyclists block Troncal del Caribe in Santa Marta in protest

Motorcyclists block Troncal del Caribe in Santa Marta in protest

A large group of motorcyclists protest this thursday in Santa Marta on the Troncal del Caribe at the height of La Lucha.

In the demonstrationcitizens denounce that “they don’t let them work” and add that “they are applying measurements irregular”. As expressed by the protesters: “agents get on the motorcycles, they take away the keys, knock people down. We are tired of the abuses. These are very drastic measures,” they say.

It might interest you: First altercation between traffic police and motorcyclists in Santa Marta after signing an agreement

This Wednesday, June 1, the operations of the new 20 agents of the Traffic Police began who arrived in the city after signing an agreement for 1,000 million pesos between the District and the institution.

The mobility observer Jorge Guerra has denounced this Thursday that in some sectors of the city there is chaos due to the fact that there are traffic lights offwhile the District’s mobility agents and police officers carry out crane operations to immobilize motorcycles.

You may be interested: This is how the $1,000 million of the transit agreement Alcaldía Santa Marta – Police is distributed

See also  7 new cases of positive infection of new coronary pneumonia virus in Xining

