Motorcyclists, they spend quality in Santa Marta

It has become customary to see motorcyclists permanently in Santa Marta, not all of them, committing irregularities exposing the lives of passers-by and often the passengers themselves. For the exhibition, this exemplary driver who did not give a damn about getting on the exclusive road for pedestrians and cyclists, in a section of the Troncal del Caribe highway, near the entrance to the Curinca neighborhood, in the southeast of the city. Many like this exemplary motorcyclist cross the area to avoid reaching the roundabout and being able to turn back, which becomes a danger for all the people who use this sidewalk. The worrying thing about this is that this situation has been denounced by the community on repeated occasions, but as can be seen in the graph, the absence of the authorities reigns. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen