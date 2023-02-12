Home News Motorcyclists were caught with marijuana in Aipe
Motorcyclists were caught with marijuana in Aipe

Motorcyclists were caught with marijuana in Aipe

Two men were captured by the Highway Police, after narcotics were found in their possession.

Units of the Transit and Transportation Section, managed to capture two individuals aged 22 and 27 on the road that leads from Aipe to Castilla in the El Pata sector, who were riding a motorcycle with marijuana.

Thus, at the moment of requesting them to stop the motorcycle, they flee, they intercept only meters later, the respective search is made, finding 1000 grams of Marijuana encaletas on the motorcycle.

These subjects were made available before a control and guarantee Judge, for the crime of Traffic, Manufacture and Carrying of Narcotic Drugs, who will decide their legal situation.

