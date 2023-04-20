Home » Motorcyclists would have to renew their license every 3 years: Mintransporte
News

Motorcyclists would have to renew their license every 3 years: Mintransporte

by admin
Motorcyclists would have to renew their license every 3 years: Mintransporte

Motorcyclists of the country expressed their concern, after the Ministry of Transportation, presented in public consultation, a draft resolution “By means of which the Single Compilatory Resolution on Traffic of the Ministry of Transportation is issued.”

This, according to the Ministry, would be approved in the next few days, a situation that already bothers motorcyclists who will have to prepare their pockets and also comply with a new theoretical – practical course in writing and the other exams and documents that are required.

Points to the document in its article 5.2.2.7 “renewal of the driving license for motorcycle-type vehicles. The Transit Agency must verify the validity of the theoretical-practical exam, which must be presented by motorcycle drivers, at least every three (3) years. In accordance with the schedule issued for this purpose by the Ministry of Transportation.

This announcement worried the biker unions and in general the users of this means of transport who already find it difficult to pay for SOAT, techno-mechanics and the license that is currently valid for 10 years.

The text of the Ministry of Transport also states that. When the user is carrying out the process, either in person or online, the Transit Agency will proceed to verify and validate in the RUNT system that the user was granted a certificate of approval of the theoretical and practical exam by an Evaluation Logistics Support Center. (CALE) duly registered with the RUNT.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Xi Jinping shouted that the official media issued a series of documents--China strives to stabilize foreign investment and ensure employment- DW

You may also like

Milan-Cortina: That is, we trust everything will be...

STEIBI adjusts details for its Ordinary General Assembly

Gustavo Petro’s daughter attacked Laura Ojeda, the girlfriend...

THEY CARRY OUT A CAMPAIGN ABOUT DATING WITHOUT...

Meeting between President Petro and Senator Valencia due...

Chengdu fulfills dreams and goes to youth covenant_Guangming.com

Prison emergency, more than double the number of...

Agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development topics of...

Sangiuliano, ‘at work to find funds for the...

The meeting of the central sighting of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy