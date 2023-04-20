Motorcyclists would have to renew their license every 3 years: Mintransporte

Motorcyclists of the country expressed their concern, after the Ministry of Transportation, presented in public consultation, a draft resolution “By means of which the Single Compilatory Resolution on Traffic of the Ministry of Transportation is issued.”

This, according to the Ministry, would be approved in the next few days, a situation that already bothers motorcyclists who will have to prepare their pockets and also comply with a new theoretical – practical course in writing and the other exams and documents that are required.

Points to the document in its article 5.2.2.7 “renewal of the driving license for motorcycle-type vehicles. The Transit Agency must verify the validity of the theoretical-practical exam, which must be presented by motorcycle drivers, at least every three (3) years. In accordance with the schedule issued for this purpose by the Ministry of Transportation.

This announcement worried the biker unions and in general the users of this means of transport who already find it difficult to pay for SOAT, techno-mechanics and the license that is currently valid for 10 years.

The text of the Ministry of Transport also states that. When the user is carrying out the process, either in person or online, the Transit Agency will proceed to verify and validate in the RUNT system that the user was granted a certificate of approval of the theoretical and practical exam by an Evaluation Logistics Support Center. (CALE) duly registered with the RUNT.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

