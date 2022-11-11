Home News Motorists driving stolen cars, two cases in San Biagio
News

Motorists driving stolen cars, two cases in San Biagio

by admin
Motorists driving stolen cars, two cases in San Biagio

It was just past noon on Wednesday 9 November when, during a check by the municipal police in San Biagio di Callalta, a woman was stopped driving a stolen vehicle.

The driver, 44-year-old BF, was immediately charged with the crime of receiving stolen goods on the loose (Article 648 of the Criminal Code), and for this reason the woman was accompanied to the Command, while the Citroen C3, the subject of a theft, reported the Last July 20, she was seized.

The intervention, carried out by the agents of the command of San Biagio, Monastier and Zenson coordinated by the commander Barbara Ciambotti, follows in a few days another check on the territory that had led to the arrest of two Italians, born in 1974 and 1986, reported for receiving stolen goods. as they were on board a Fiat 500 that was stolen in 2021 in Perugia. This is a car intended for rental without a driver.

The two arrested were both found to have precedents for theft and embezzlement. The vehicle was impounded.

“The two interventions – explains Ciambotti – are the result of an intense control of the territory, which the agents also carry out in the evening, to protect the safety of citizens and to combat illegality”.

See also  7 Tips for Making YouTube Videos Faster

You may also like

Ivrea, fear of a gas leak

Lombardy regionals: center-left coalition meeting tomorrow for primary...

Yunnan Consumers Association issued a “Double Eleven” reminder:...

The flop of relocations in Europe, only 112...

Guangzhou epidemic has not slowed down, Haizhu District...

Infection, infected animals and controls in 14 municipalities:...

Earthquake in Val di Fassa felt in Agordino

Doctors in Eastern War Zone Hospital Kneel Down...

Wine Spectator 2022, second place to a 2016...

Chen Miner, Hu Henghua and the Chongqing Working...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy