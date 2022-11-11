It was just past noon on Wednesday 9 November when, during a check by the municipal police in San Biagio di Callalta, a woman was stopped driving a stolen vehicle.

The driver, 44-year-old BF, was immediately charged with the crime of receiving stolen goods on the loose (Article 648 of the Criminal Code), and for this reason the woman was accompanied to the Command, while the Citroen C3, the subject of a theft, reported the Last July 20, she was seized.

The intervention, carried out by the agents of the command of San Biagio, Monastier and Zenson coordinated by the commander Barbara Ciambotti, follows in a few days another check on the territory that had led to the arrest of two Italians, born in 1974 and 1986, reported for receiving stolen goods. as they were on board a Fiat 500 that was stolen in 2021 in Perugia. This is a car intended for rental without a driver.

The two arrested were both found to have precedents for theft and embezzlement. The vehicle was impounded.

“The two interventions – explains Ciambotti – are the result of an intense control of the territory, which the agents also carry out in the evening, to protect the safety of citizens and to combat illegality”.