Motorshow 2023 takes place in Santa Marta

Since yesterday, the city has been on the verge of one of the most anticipated events for vehicle and automotive technology lovers.

The National Federation of Traders, Fenalco, is ready to kick off Motorshow 2023, an event that not only excites car fans, but also promises to significantly boost the region’s automotive sector.

This exciting fair takes place on November 3, 4 and 5, and has already generated great excitement in the city. It is expected that during its duration it will raise more than 10 billion pesos, which represents a significant injection of resources for the local economy. However, the impact of this event goes beyond numbers, since its main objective is to continue expanding the formal job offer in Santa Marta.

In the words of Aura Carolina García, director of Fenalco, a total of 11 legally established dealers in the city will join this event. These dealerships will not only showcase a wide variety of vehicles, but will also highlight the importance of the automotive industry in the region. In this way, Motorshow 2023 will show the public an economic facet of Santa Marta that is often mainly associated with tourism and banana exports.

Aura Carolina García highlighted the relevance of this sector in the economy of Santa Marta: “It is a sector that not only impacts the economy and commerce, but also the export sector. It generates formal jobs through 11 concessionaires, which have formally linked personnel. Each of these establishments maintains staff that ranges between 20 and 30 employees, including the workshop area. Within the framework of the fairs, around 10 billion pesos are moved, which ends even after the fair”.

The Motorshow 2023 Automotive Fair not only promises to be an entertainment and knowledge event for car lovers, but also an opportunity to boost the economy and job creation in Santa Marta.

The city is expected to be filled with enthusiasts and curious people who want to learn about the latest developments in the world of automobiles and, at the same time, contribute to the economic and labor development of the region.

