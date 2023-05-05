Home » Motothieves attacking the north and south of Cali
Motothieves attacking the north and south of Cali

The efforts of the main authorities of Santiago de Cali seem insufficient in the face of the constant attacks suffered by citizens by “motothieves.”

A couple of days ago, the Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet, reported the capture of some members of this terrible scourge suffered by the capital of Valle del Cauca.

“Thanks to the information from the community we were able to deal these blows to crime. We are going to pay the reward of up to $50 million that we offered to those who provided us with information that led to the capture of criminals who have participated in events that have gone viral on social networks, and that have shocked the entire Cali community,” said Dranguet.

It should be noted that these captured are not part of any criminal organization; It would be a common crime that steals citizens’ belongings to sell them in illegal markets and obtain income.
But, this tireless crime continues to hit victims in all the neighborhoods of the “Sky Branch”, two new cases, one in the north and the other in the south of the city, became known recently.

First robbery:

Videos from security cameras show the actions of several motorcycle thieves assaulting the diners of a public establishment.

One of the assailants, with a weapon in hand, approaches those affected who were conversing at a table, stealing all their belongings; while his accomplices were waiting for him on two motorcycles.
The events occurred on Calle 48 with Carrera 96, in the Valle del Lili neighborhood, commune 17 in the south of Cali.

Second robbery:

In commune 5 to the north of the capital of Valle, outside an establishment located in the Los Andes neighborhood, a
A woman, who was sweeping the facade of her establishment, succumbed to the intimidation of a subject.

This thief who was riding a motorcycle, without getting out of his vehicle, approaches his victim pointing a firearm at him, then demands his belongings and flees.

The authorities have not ruled on these two thefts carried out by these motorcycle thieves in two sectors of the city.

