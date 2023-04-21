“Mototrabajador” created his own company in Neiva, with support from the Emprender Local Fund

The initiative has been promoted by Mayor Gorky Muñoz, in coordination with SENA, within the framework of the economic reactivation process of the municipality.

Jhon Duque is proof that dreams can come true if you fight for them. Before, he was a “motoworker” but his life changed; He now has his own business called Matahambre, where he also provides formal employment to his former colleagues.

His story in this trade began when he was the victim of a robbery in his small Yogurt business. “The thieves entered our premises, which were located where the Acoustic shell used to be, so the factory ended,” he said.

That was the reason he had to use his motorcycle, as a source of employment. “I worked for 8 years in commune 5, everyone knows me there, on August 7, May 1, El Vergel, Monserrate, El Jardín,” he said.

His life as a “motorbike worker” was not easy, but Jhon carried the hope that one day his employment situation would improve, because the desire to get ahead remained intact.

Until one day, his opportunity came in the form of a call from the Local Undertaking Fund, an agreement between the Neiva Mayor’s Office and SENA, to finance business initiatives in all economic sectors of the municipality and which became a bet of Mayor Gorky. Muñoz Calderón, to combat illegal transportation.

Within the framework of this initiative, the interested parties received training in different areas associated with business creation. “I used my crutches to go to class. I feel very enriched because I have improved as a person and I have acquired a lot of knowledge in finance, logistics, marketing, food production; In total I took 14 courses,” said Duque, who presented his project called Matahambre – restaurant, managing to be a beneficiary of seed capital for a value of $78,983,429.

His dream, today is a reality and once it opened its doors, it was the Mayor of Neiva Gorky Muñoz himself, who attended the inauguration, this being a strategy promoted by his Administration. “The provision of the service in restaurants becomes a fundamental axis for the economic reactivation in Neiva; an enterprise that was born from the time of the pandemic, by a man who worked as a motorcycle worker and today is a gastronomy businessman,” said the president.

Mayor Muñoz also stressed that informality is being attacked in this way, providing comprehensive guarantees to the population for productivity, so that Neivans can bring a livelihood to their homes, but also build a life project.

Matahambre is located at Avenida La Toma 11-25, there it offers a wide variety of dishes, from barrel roasts to lunches. “It is a fairly large place, it has 220 square meters, recently remodeled, it has a spectacular infrastructure in the kitchen part and we offer excellent service from ex-mototaxi drivers who have been trained in customer service,” concluded Jhon Duque.

