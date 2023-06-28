Motown Records: The Eternal Sound of Young America | Culture | .a week

the most common thing you read about the American music label Tamla/Motown Records is that it was a “hit factory”. After all, the sign HITSVILLE USA stood on the company’s Detroit headquarters. Everything that happened behind the walls of the house was subject to success. The owner Berry Gordy decided to implement procedures in his business inspired by his experience working on the assembly line of the Lincoln-Mercury car manufacturer, where he was in charge of chrome and upholstery. Gordy cleared his plans with producer, vice president, singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson early on in Motown. “We’re not going to do black music,” he said. “We will make good music. We will make music for everyone.”

And so they labeled their first records with the Sound Of Young America sticker. They made it clear that they were not targeting a racially defined audience, but only an age group. In the end, they were able to build a company that consisted of individual departments and could handle all areas of the music business: songwriting, production, mastering, distribution; Motown even had its own choreographer, and a specialist led the training of artists in manners and etiquette.

Wikimedia CommonsDiana Ross.

I can’t imagine music without My Girl, Tracks Of My Tears, War, You Can’t Hurry Love, It’s A Shame, What’s Going On or Living For The City. However, for a long time Gordy’s empire was more of a Black Galaxy than a factory for me. It was personified by a vinyl double album of the same name, with a compilation of twenty-two songs by stars such as Edwin Starr, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, Supremes, Temptations, Jr. Walker & The All-Stars, Four Tops, Jackson 5 or Stevie Wonder. It was published by Supraphon in 1975 for the members of the Czechoslovak Gramophone Club, and Mrs. Jiřina Fikejzová selected recordings from 1965 – 1973 for it. In our family fraternal vinyl collection, it was one of the few soul titles, together with other club selections by Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Supremes or The Four Tops, but played all the more often.

Wikimedia CommonsThe Temptations.After nearly five decades, my relationship with the Motown galaxy hasn’t changed – it’s only deepened. I look at the first all-black music company that was able to overcome social barriers with music in a way that other pop artists and labels could not, thanks to information that was practically unavailable to soul enthusiasts in the days of normalization. It is right to openly admit that the success of their recordings is unfortunately due to the tiresome daily hard work of musicians and singers, autocratic production style and indiscriminate psychological pressure. Of course, Motown’s executives weren’t the only ones in the business to be dictatorial about their contracted stars.

Unlike the artistically comparable Stax Records from Memphis – they had a SOULSVILLE USA sign at their headquarters – however, they had a clear idea. The goal was a polished and reliable song product, with sparkling strings and backing vocals, intended for the widest possible audience from the megafields in the North. Before that, it had to go through the approval process at several management meetings, then it was carefully recorded by top musicians from the Funk Brothers and tested by several singers. They didn’t have that vision at Stax. Although they worked no less diligently in the recording studio, they always drew on the experience of playing in southern nightclubs, where bluesier, earthier, rougher and darker soul still thrived, believing that this way they would make a successful hit for a distinct African-American audience and for a small white fan community. The necessary doping and reward for them was the pleasure of the creative process itself.

So simple questions remain to be answered: Sparta or Slavia? Stax or Motown? That’s up to you.

Links:

if you are you subscribe to the printed .week for the next year, you will help us survive and do what we know. Thank you in advance.

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

