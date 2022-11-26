Home News Motta, pipe broken 10 days ago: water leaks into the Monticano
News

Motta, pipe broken 10 days ago: water leaks into the Monticano

by admin
Motta, pipe broken 10 days ago: water leaks into the Monticano

Broken pipe on Albano bridge, the water has been flowing for days in Motta di Livenza. A breakage of the pipe present in Albano, on the bridge over the Monticano, which according to the municipal administration occurred ten days ago. Already at January of 2021 a leak was found in the same spot, which was repaired after two weeks. Motorists in transit and the inhabitants of the area who have repeatedly reported the criticality to the Municipality have become aware of the situation. «On November 15, a breakage of a pipe on the bridge over the Monticano» declared the mayor. «The municipal administration immediately alerted the service manager and the competent bodies. The repair requires a special means, given the position, and is scheduled for Monday, barring further unforeseen events. Fortunately, there are no inconveniences for citizens, such as the absence of water or reduced pressure”.

In a delicate moment on the drought front, with the summer of 2022 recording rainfall that constituted the absolute minimum since 1994-95, the waste of water made more than one turn up their noses. Taking into consideration the twelve months of the hydrological year, from 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022, an average of 769 millimeters of rain fell in the region, the absolute minimum for 27 years.

However, the repair promises to be complex, given the positioning of thethe pipe beyond the parapet and under the structure: the damage is located in the middle of the bridge. The manager will have to intervene with special equipment, this could lead to part of the closure of the road with related traffic disruption.

See also  Connecting the "antenna" to the bottom of the strong grassroots Shanxi medical and health "combined boxing" to solve the problem of medical treatment_Medical

You may also like

Self-employed and employees, who gains and who loses...

Fire in a farmhouse in Castellamonte, animals safe...

From 00:00 to 15:00 on November 26, there...

Saman, the prosecutor opens a second investigation: hunt...

Scientific, precise and systematic treatment will not relax...

He pretends to be a gas technician, enters...

The Beijing News – Good news never stops

Carabinieri of Cortina at school to teach road...

Jinan’s epidemic prevention measures warm people’s hearts, treat...

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, during the weekend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy