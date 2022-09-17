Listen to the audio version of the article

The Mottarone cable car crashed “due to the degradation of the towing cable”. This is what emerges from the report filed yesterday in the Court in Verbania by Paolo Reale, professor at the Uninettuno University of Rome, and by Paolo Dal Checco, to shed light on the causes of the Mottarone cable car accident in which, on May 23, 2021, 14 people died. “At the breaking point – reads the document – about 68% of the wires have fracture surfaces which testify to a fatigue / corrosion breakage of the wires reasonably prior to the precipitation of 23 May 2021”.

“A correct implementation of the controls (…) would have made it possible to detect the signs of degradation, or the presence of even a single broken wire or signs of corrosion and, therefore, to replace the cast head as required by the regulations”. He still writes the pool of engineers in the report filed yesterday. According to the experts, the accident was caused by the degradation of the hauling rope “in correspondence with the graft” in the cast head and the presence of forks which excluded the operation of the emergency brakes.

In the black box only data from the last 8 months

In the report, the experts then point out that the event recorder, or black box, of the Mottarone cable car did not keep the data for the period required by the regulations, ie one year, “but only for the last 8 months”. And this is because during the “technical assistance activities” the data prior to 6 October 2020 were deleted, of which no backup was made.

The appraisal: 329 cab rides 3 with fork

Between 8 and 23 May 2021, the day of the tragedy, cabin number 3, the one that crashed, made all 329 races recorded by the video surveillance system with the forks inserted. Forks that have also been activated in cabin number 4 223 times. This is the data reported in the IT report filed by Reale and Dal Checco, members of one of the two boards of experts appointed by the Verbania investigating judge to shed light on the causes of the tragedy. Before 8 May there are no data on the forks as the video surveillance system does not have them in its memory and the black box is ‘blind’, i.e. it does not track the insertion of the ‘jaws’, which once activated do not allow the safety brakes come into operation.

The mayor: “It was immediately clear that a tragedy was avoidable”

“I’m not surprised. Nothing new: from the first moment we learned that the brakes were tampered with, I think it was clear that the tragedy could be avoided. Let’s just hope that whoever made a mistake, and at this point with malice, will answer for what he did ”. This is the comment of the mayor of Stresa, Marcella Severino, on the report of the expert opinion for the tragedy of the Mottarone cable car filed in court in Verbania. “I expect what we expect from the first day, – she says to Ansa – that that much-needed justice is done in respect of those who have left their lives and that, as we have always said, be done quickly. I understand that the matter is complex and delicate and, when I learned the appraisal is over a thousand pages, I thought that the experts were right in asking for extensions in recent months: it certainly wasn’t easy to do. We hope it will be really useful at this point and that we can clarify and quickly close this story ”.