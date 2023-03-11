Nabila Mounib, Secretary General of the Unified Socialist Party, said that there is a need to return to the socialist system in order to confront the arrogance of the global system, and to “consolidate the relationship between man and his fellow man.”

Mounib, who was speaking at a symposium on the economic and human rights situation in Morocco, organized by the Unified Socialist Branch in Marrakech, considered that understanding the situation in Morocco requires understanding the current global situation, highlighting that the traditional global powers “use double standards and set laws that they do not believe in.”

Munib went on to say that the global system is on the brink of the end of unipolarity, “because the West has lost its credibility in defending human rights, because it struck these rights in Iraq, Palestine, Libya and other countries in which it sowed division,” as she put it.

The leftist leadership accused the West of riding on the wave of terrorism and adopting terrorist organizations in order to seize the resources of developing countries, “like what happened to France in Mali, where it wants to control its wealth in the name of fighting terrorism,” as she said.

Mounib returned to questioning the causes of the emergence of the Corona virus pandemic, saying: “NATO (NATO) launched the war on Russia in the context of the war that the West is waging against emerging countries, so is the war on Ukraine and the Corona pandemic planned? No doubt about it”.

Regarding the situation in Morocco, Mounib said that what she called the “Moroccan oligarchy” is benefiting from the current situation, “and the people are marching and confronting us with escalation and a security approach, but the Moroccan people, who have fought many struggles, will never remain silent.”

She added, “We have to be reassured, although the state intervened to create parties loyal to it and strike serious parties and unions, but we have a resistance and militant people, and we should not cry over lost opportunities, because this leads to submission, but we need a cultural revolution that liberates the mind.”

And she added, “Totally ignorance and servility make us shackle ourselves. We have to get out of the cycle of fear, and not give in to the arrogance of this regime that confronts us with oppression and the security approach,” considering that Morocco, on the political level, “is still in a facade democracy.”

And the Secretary-General of the Unified Socialist Party renewed her call for the establishment of a parliamentary monarchy, “because it is not possible, and we are in the twenty-first century, to live in the monarchy of the fifteenth century,” adding: “We should not be afraid of the parliamentary monarchy, because it only means providing the conditions of dignity for citizens, and it is Institutions are at the service of the people, not at the service of the oligarchy.”