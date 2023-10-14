Mount Sinai Medical Center Approves Use of Cuban Doctor’s Electrocardiogram Simulator

Mount Sinai Medical Center in Florida Embraces Cuban Doctor’s Electrocardiogram Simulator

In a groundbreaking move, Mount Sinai Medical Center, a prestigious American hospital in Florida, has approved the use of an innovative electrocardiogram (EKG) simulator developed by renowned Cuban doctor Albert Roig. The hospital has embraced Roig’s simulator as an educational tool, marking a significant step forward in the integration of technology in the medical field.

Dr. Albert Roig, who is affiliated with the Cuban company CyberCuba, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, “I can’t believe it yet! It fills me with emotion because you never expect that your innovation can be used in one of the best hospitals in the United States.”

This week, Mount Sinai Medical Center signed a contract with Roinova, a Cuban-American company, to implement the software EKGDX. This cutting-edge tool is capable of simulating any electrocardiogram, providing healthcare professionals with a valuable educational platform.

The software EKGDX, which gained recognition in 2021 when Dr. Albert Roig and his team of associated researchers succeeded in having it utilized by the American Board of Internal Medicine for medical exams, has revolutionized the teaching of electrocardiogram interpretation.

By facilitating the training of residents, fellows, and other users, EKGDX has opened new avenues in medical education. The partnership between Mount Sinai Medical Center, Roinova Corporation, and educational institutions like Columbia University in New York, which was the first to recognize the potential of Roig’s software, showcases a commitment to innovation and education in the field of cardiology.

Mount Sinai Medical Center, the largest private, independent, nonprofit teaching hospital in Florida, is renowned for its high-quality medical care. The center not only provides extensive educational and research opportunities but also engages in charitable work. Their collaboration with Roinova Corporation and educational institutions on research and development programs focused on cardiovascular, urology, orthopedics, and cancer issues highlights their dedication to advancing medical knowledge and patient care.

This landmark collaboration between the Florida-based medical institution, the Cuban-American company, and educational partners paves the way for further advancements in teaching and innovation using state-of-the-art technology in the field of cardiology.

Share this: Facebook

X

