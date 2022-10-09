Prices with an asterisk never promise anything good. This year, however, the great ski areas of Trentino Alto Adige – Dolomiti Superski and Campiglio above all – could not do anything else: the risk of a maddening of the energy market was too high not to get their hands on a new one with tourists. , possible revision of the price lists, already revised upwards for the 2022/23 season.

The tweaks – something never seen before, insiders assure – have also reached double figures year on year. And it is a trend – see Bormio, plus 13% for the daily – which is reflected in all the main Italian ski areas. “It is true that there are small lifts to start skiing, but families cannot help but do the math in their pockets”, warns Gustav Thoeni, four ski world cups on the bulletin board.

Dear bills: from the white week to the Mass, domino effect due to price increases by Carlotta Scozzari

08 October 2022



Two months after the traditional route, the Sant’Ambrogio bridge, the first creaks are felt in the ski industry, which had already experienced the annus horribilis of closure for Covid in the season between 2020 and 2021. But the worst could still come: the company that manages the facilities of Panarotta, a small Trentino ski area, was the first to raise the white flag. Energy costs are too high to risk an opening that could collapse budgets. This year, therefore, the plants will remain closed. With all that this entails: the price will be paid by all the related industries in the area, from ski instructors to restaurants, passing through hotels.

It is a risk, that of a preventive closure, which the giants of white tourism do not run. However, the increase in prices is inevitable, “which in any case – explains Diego Clara, head of the press office of Dolomiti Superski – partially covers the surge in energy costs”. A day of Superski for an adult will cost 74 euros in high season, 10% more than last year, while the seasonal one (950 euros) will be paid 2.4% more, an almost physiological growth. A “but” weighs on the tariff, which Dolomiti Superski has made explicit on its website: “Prices may be subject to variations for fiscal, monetary, economic or social reasons”. The fear is that in January – explains Clara – the cost of energy could jump to a thousand euros per megawatt hour, prices to be saved who can.

In the Campiglio Dolomiti di Brenta ski area the climate is identical. Prices adjusted by an average of 6% – explains Cristian Gasperi, CEO of the Folgarida-Marilleva cableways – also here with a warning: “We reserve the right to make changes if external situations arise with significant increases in energy costs”.

“The price lists are made in May, when marketing on international markets begins – continues Gasperi – but on 12 October we will meet to analyze the situation. Our recipe is that all the burden cannot be passed on to the end user”. Two accounts: in the pre-Covid era the bill in Campiglio was 1.6 million, then passed to 2.6: the most optimistic forecasts now speak of an overrun of 5 million.

If Athens cries, Sparta does not laugh, as the Assoutenti findings confirm. In Bormio the daily pass goes from 46 to 52 euros (plus 13%), in Cervinia from 53 to 57 (7.5%), in Livigno from 52 to 59. In Courmayeur (Aosta) daily from 56 to 61 euros, in Cervinia from 53 to 57. Monterosa Ski is an exception: prices unchanged. The same policy adopted on the Bolognese Apennines, where the rates of the Corno alle Scale have remained almost the same (just one euro increase). In Piedmont the rates are not yet published, but an increase of 8-10% is expected.

In general, the increases could slow down the approach to skiing. If a family of four adults (for minors there are discounts) wanted to do a day with Superski Dolomiti between February and mid-March, they would pay 300 euros: “Not counting the money for travel and meals – underlines Thoeni – These are prices that they do not give incentives to go to the slopes “. Is skiing becoming a sport only for the rich? “It is also true that Dolomiti Superski is the top: there are other small realities where you can ski. Certainly the days in which we paid for admissions by helping operators in typing are long gone.”

To weigh on the bill is above all the “programmed snow”, which will also have to deal with the water crisis, which is far from resolved. Valeria Ghezzi, president of Anef, an association that brings together plant engineers, does not hide the fear that the Panarotta case is the tip of the iceberg: “Many small and medium-sized companies have expressed strong concerns and are waiting”. Maybe hoping for the arrival of abundant natural snow. “It is different for the big companies – adds Ghezzi – but they will have to give up the margins to stay open”.

In mid-September, at the Rimini meeting, Anef sent signals to Rome, where, however, there are now no interlocutors: “We are energy-intensive companies – underlines Ghezzi – What are we asking for? Structural solutions and not based on contingency. We are not just companies plant engineering: we are principals for the mountains, at the head of a supply chain that creates economy. If the plants close, it closes all the related industries “.