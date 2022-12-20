Home News Mountain therapy and mental health, 18 of them on a trip to Lake Garda
Mountain therapy and mental health, 18 of them on a trip to Lake Garda

Mountain therapy and mental health, 18 of them on a trip to Lake Garda

A trip on Lake Garda to experience mountain therapy up close. The initiative, first in order of time in the Cadore area, involved operators, users and volunteers of the mental health center of Pieve di Cadore and the therapeutic communities of Auronzo.

Eighteen people were the protagonists of a short stay on Lake Garda useful for experimenting with mountain therapy. A project of the mental health center of Pieve which aims to promote moments of aggregation and care through close contact with nature and in particular the mountain environment. The group from Cadore spent three days on Lake Garda hiking and walking together for a total of about 25 kilometres.

The chosen tracks were selected on the basis of the physical abilities of each participant. Intense program which involved the lakeside promenade of the Veronese side of Lake Garda between Lazise and Bardolino, the lakeside side of Trentino from Torbole to Riva del Garda and a more demanding outing at high altitude with the support of the mid-mountain guide Sabine Zanella, a trip which affected the low ridge of Mount Baldo. The initiative concluded with a visit to the city of Verona, between the Arena and the famous Juliet’s balcony, strolling through the streets of the centre.

The experience of mountain therapy was particularly appreciated by the participants who enthusiastically demonstrated cohesion and solidarity even in some moments of difficulty, promoting the personal growth of each one and of the entire group. The initiative was made possible thanks to the presence not only of the Ulss 1 Dolomiti staff, but also of the staff and volunteers of the Itaca social cooperative and the help of the Momentaneamente Absenti association which operates in the Cadore area in the promotion of mental health. dierre

