At 22:25 on August 17, a sudden heavy rainfall in Datong County, Xining City, Qinghai Province caused flash floods, caused mudslides, and caused rivers to be diverted. 6,245 people in two townships in the county were affected. Qinghai Province has quickly launched the provincial level II and I emergency response to emergency disasters, and organized a total of more than 4,500 people to participate in the rescue.

At 22:25 on August 17, a sudden heavy rainfall occurred in Datong County, Xining City, Qinghai Province, causing flash floods, causing mudslides, and causing the river to be diverted. Qingshan Township and Qinglin Township in Datong County were affected. A reporter from the head office learned at the rescue site that as of 20:00 on the 18th, 17 people had been killed and 17 people lost contact with the disaster. A rescue team of more than 2,000 people composed of public security, emergency, armed police, militia, medical and other departments and the local government actively rescued 20 people who lost contact after the accident. Rescue work is currently underway.

The reporter learned from the “8.18” flash flood disaster press conference in Datong County, Xining City that at 22:25 on August 17, the Xining Municipal Meteorological Bureau and the Datong County Meteorological Bureau issued a red rainstorm warning, followed by heavy rainfall in most parts of the city. At 0:00 on the 18th, heavy rainfall occurred in Qinglin Township and Qingshan Township of Datong County, Xining City, causing flash floods, mudslides, and overflowing rivers. 1,517 households and 6,245 people in 6 villages in 2 townships were affected. Up to now, the disaster has killed 17 people, successfully rescued 20 people who lost contact, 17 people still lost contact, 2 houses were washed away, most of 14 houses were damaged, other houses, roads, bridges, rivers and other disasters The damage situation is under further statistics.

After on-site inspection by natural resources, water conservancy, meteorology and other departments, the cause of the disaster was comprehensively analyzed.It is preliminarily believed that there are three reasons for the disaster:

First, the recent continuous rainfall has caused the soil water volume to reach or be close to saturation. Since August, the accumulated rainfall in Qinglin Township has reached 114 mm, which is more than the average of August in the past 50 years. and other secondary disasters.

Second, the rainfall was short and intense. The rainfall lasted for about an hour. The rainfall in Qingshan Township and Qinglin Township was about 34.6 mm and 39.3 mm respectively, and the rainfall intensity was rare over the years. Coupled with Qinglin, Qingshan local heavy rainfall and upstream Baoku Township precipitation converged, the surface runoff increased, the catchment surface was large, and flash floods were formed in a short period of time.

Third, the Shadai River in Qingshan Township is about 33 kilometers long, with a drainage area of ​​124.35 square kilometers. The valley is narrow and the drop is large. The average flow rate for many years is 1.07 cubic meters per second. The heavy rainfall on the 17th caused the river flow to suddenly increase to about 100 cubic meters. large, causing flash floods.

After the disaster, Qinghai Province quickly launched the provincial level II and I emergency response to emergencies, and organized more than 4,500 people from fire departments, public security, PLA, armed police, emergency response and other departments, as well as rural cadres, surrounding townships, and villagers to participate in the rescue. , and a total of more than 160 medical care and rescue vehicles. In Datong No. 1 Middle School, Shuoshan Middle School set up a resettlement site for the affected people. It has urgently transferred and resettled 1,249 people, dispatched more than 5,000 disaster relief materials such as tents, camp beds, quilts, instant noodles, mineral water, medicines, etc., and organized special work classes. , one-on-one do a good job in comforting the families of the victims. Hospitals in Datong County urgently vacated 130 wards for the treatment of the wounded and opened green channels. The 9 mildly injured people in the flash flood disaster have been transferred to the Second Branch of Xining First Medical Group for treatment, and their vital signs are stable. The county CDC dispatched a total of 4 groups of 8 people, and 3 rounds of sterilization have been completed.

Source of this article: CCTV News, original title “Mountain torrent disaster in Datong County, Xining, Qinghai has caused 17 deaths and 17 people lost contact”, “Qinghai Datong County announced the cause of the “8.18” flash flood disaster, rescue and resettlement, etc.”

