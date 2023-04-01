news-txt”>

A mountaineer from Vicenza, Matteo Cazzola36 years old, died in an avalanche yesterday afternoon during an excursion in Norway, on the peak of Kavringtinden.

According to what has been learned, the man, who had been in the Scandinavian country for a few days for a holiday period, was part of a group of eight people, all from Vicenza, three of whom had not taken part in the excursion, preferring to stay in the hut .

The mountaineer’s parents also live in Vicenza, who were warned of the accident yesterday evening and who are now organizing the trip to Norway.

The conditions of another hiker from Vicenza who were part of the group of eight who are on holiday in the snow in Norway remain very serious. It’s about Peter De Bernardini, 25 years old, residing in Isola Vicentina (Vicenza), hospitalized in intensive care at the Tromso hospital. Minor injuries for a third climbing partner, who has already been discharged from hospital, while the other two remained practically unharmed.