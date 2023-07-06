Home » Mountaineer of Azerbaijan saved the life of Pakistan player Asif Bhatti
Friday July 7, 2023, 1:15 am

Lahore (Net News) Pakistani mountaineer Asif Bhatti reached Nanga Parbat base camp safely after three days of being stuck around Camp Four due to snowfall.

The Karakoram Club retweeted the news on its official account and praised Azerbaijani mountaineer Israfel Ashurli for rescuing the Pakistani mountaineer. Azerbaijani mountaineer Israfel tried to rescue Asif Bhatti and brought the Pakistani professor back to the base camp. .

He thanked Pakistan’s High Altitude Porters Muhammad Younis and Fazal Ali for helping him reach the base camp. Pakistan’s renowned mountaineer Shahroz Kashif also paid tribute to Israfel Ashwarli and presented him with the highest civilian award. demanded.

