Mountaineers from the Netherlands were found dead in Switzerland – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Three mountaineers from the Netherlands, lost since last Friday, were found lifeless at the foot of a glacier in the canton of Valais, in southern Switzerland, the Swiss authorities reported today.

According to the first elements of the investigation, it is not ruled out that the three victims – two men aged 32 and 40, and a 30-year-old woman residing in the canton of Bern – died in an avalanche, the Valais prosecutor’s office stated. and the cantonal police.

The bodies were found on Sunday mid-morning on the Jegi glacier, in the Blattern commune, after a search operation launched on Saturday afternoon with the help of helicopters.

