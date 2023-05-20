mourning for football legend Jim Brown | Current America | DW

The former running back died at the age of 87. Jim Brown’s wife Monique shared on Instagram that her husband “passed peacefully asleep” at their home in Los Angeles on Thursday night. “Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the deep love and gratitude we feel for being a small part of Jim’s incredible life and legacy,” the Browns shared. “We mourn his loss but celebrate the unquenchable light he brought to the world.”

An excellent career

Brown played for the Cleveland Browns from 1957 to 1965 and won the 1964 NFL title with the team. He has been named the league’s Most Valuable Player three times.

Jim Brown 1984 – football was already history by then

“Jim Brown was a gifted athlete – one of the most dominant players to ever walk the field – but also a cultural figure who helped bring about change,” NFL boss Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Second Life Actor

The Football player ended his career at the age of 30 to become an actor. He has appeared in more than 30 films including The Dirty Dozen, Ice Station Zebra, The Running Man and Mars Attacks.

Brown lived in Los Angeles, was considered generous and stood up for other people. But his image also had scratches: he was arrested several times for allegedly beating women. As a result of an emergency call from his wife, he was sentenced to six months in prison.

fab/wa (dpa, sid)