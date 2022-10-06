Sudden mourning strikes the community of Cesiomaggiore and Soranzen. On the evening of Wednesday 5 October, the parish priest Don Samuel Gallardo died, found lifeless in his home. The parish priest would have celebrated on this Sunday the three years of activity as guide of the faithful of the parish. It was October 9, 2019 when, flanked by the bishop of Belluno-Feltre, Renato Marangoni, Fr Samuel presented himself to the Cesiolina community. He was born in San Clemente (Chile) on 2 March 1958. He entered the Salesian order at a very young age and left his homeland to be sent to Cairo in Egypt, the city where he would have liked to finish his mission. He has also been to Syria, Iraq and Iran from where he was expelled in 1979 when there was the advent of Ayatollah Khomeyni. He was ordained presbyter in Bethlehem on 13 June 1993. Bishop Marangoni, the entire presbytery and the deacons of the diocese join the parish communities mourning their parish priest. The funeral will be celebrated on Saturday 8 October at 10 in the parish church of Cesiomaggiore.