Home News Mourning in Cesiomaggiore, the parish priest Don Samuel Gallardo died
News

Mourning in Cesiomaggiore, the parish priest Don Samuel Gallardo died

by admin
Mourning in Cesiomaggiore, the parish priest Don Samuel Gallardo died

Sudden mourning strikes the community of Cesiomaggiore and Soranzen. On the evening of Wednesday 5 October, the parish priest Don Samuel Gallardo died, found lifeless in his home. The parish priest would have celebrated on this Sunday the three years of activity as guide of the faithful of the parish. It was October 9, 2019 when, flanked by the bishop of Belluno-Feltre, Renato Marangoni, Fr Samuel presented himself to the Cesiolina community. He was born in San Clemente (Chile) on 2 March 1958. He entered the Salesian order at a very young age and left his homeland to be sent to Cairo in Egypt, the city where he would have liked to finish his mission. He has also been to Syria, Iraq and Iran from where he was expelled in 1979 when there was the advent of Ayatollah Khomeyni. He was ordained presbyter in Bethlehem on 13 June 1993. Bishop Marangoni, the entire presbytery and the deacons of the diocese join the parish communities mourning their parish priest. The funeral will be celebrated on Saturday 8 October at 10 in the parish church of Cesiomaggiore.

See also  The Tuscan cigar awarded as the best in the world

You may also like

On the sixth day of the National Day...

Roncadelle (Brescia), father barricades himself at home with...

Infighting behind closed doors before the 20th National...

Training promoted in the South: 8 out of...

The political community will be a framework for...

Weather forecast, three more days of abnormal heat,...

Details of 9 new asymptomatic infections in Bijie...

Christmas without lights in Feltre. Lights sacrificed against...

The new wave of Covid has started. Again...

Competition for emergency medicine, the candidate with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy