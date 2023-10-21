Mourning in Jessica Cediel’s family

Jessica Cediel is one of the most recognized Colombian television presenters today. With a career that spans more than two decades, Cediel has managed to conquer the audience with her charisma, beauty and talent.

Recently, the Bogotá model also appeared on social networks with a message that worried more than one fan.

It was a post on her Instagram account about the loss of someone very special to her and her family.

“Life is so fragile, so short. One day we are there, the next we are not. Death is the only sure thing we have in life but we are never prepared for when it arrives,” the famous woman who started her career as a presenter on the morning show, ‘Very good morning’, on RCN Televisión began by saying on her networks and then, He went on to present ‘Estilo RCN’, a fashion and beauty program.

He later appeared in another video to give a little more context and explain what had happened:

“I’m stopping by to say hello, it’s really sad because another guy has left, a very special guy. I don’t understand why life doesn’t prepare one for the only moment we have for sure is death. They are voids that are not filled, obviously it gives one a rest to know that he is with God and that he has already left this rotten world but it hurts,” shared the presenter who has hosted programs such as ‘The Download’, from Caracol Television.

Finally, she showed a photograph of her family member and dedicated a few words to him, thanking him for everything he had done for her in life:

“Dear uncle, thank you for all that love that you poured out on all of us, thank you for your smile, your joy, your good humor, for making me feel like your special niece. I love you Uncle Pepe,” Jessica Cediel wrote in her Instagram stories.

