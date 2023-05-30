Home » Mourning in journalism: Heriberto Fiorillo died at the age of 68
News

Mourning in journalism: Heriberto Fiorillo died at the age of 68

by admin
Mourning in journalism: Heriberto Fiorillo died at the age of 68

At the age of 68, the journalist, writer and cultural manager from Barranquilla, Heriberto Fiorillo, died this Tuesday in the early hours of the morning after medical complications that he had already had for several years.

Carlos Polo, press officer of the International Carnival of the Artsindicated that despite struggling with an illness, Fiorillo He was still aware of cultural activities.

“He died peacefully, he came with very considerable medical complications and even so, from his home he remained linked to all the activities that we carried out, including for the 16th edition of the International Carnival of the Arts he remained active delivering ideas about the guest grill” Polo told the Heraldo

‘Fiori’ as he was known among his friends, from a very young age he dedicated his life to the arts. With a career spanning more than 40 years, he has worked as a writer, screenwriter, journalist, and filmmaker, among others.

He was director of the La Cueva Foundation and he directed the International Carnival of the Arts of Barranquilla, recognized for 15 years. He also worked as deputy director of Cromos magazine and editor of the newspaper El Heraldo.

From the Carnival of Barranquilla they sent a heartfelt message to the relatives of the renowned journalist through their Twitter account, highlighting the importance of their work in Colombian culture.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and team of Heriberto Fiorillo, his legacy in culture and journalism marked history in the city and country with Fundación la Cueva and Carvanal Internacional de las Artes, and the National Short Story Contest. Goodbye Fiori! “, they indicated.

You may also like

In Asti the first wedding of a Chinese...

Adulterated alcohol kills 6 people and sends 9...

Everything is too big for them

Paolini returns to tour Italy with ‘La Fabbrica...

An increase in the net assets of collective...

The eighth finals of the U-20 World Cup...

Shanxi releases 20 red tourism routes to enrich...

Amal Association for Women and Al-Taniyeh in the...

Pre-candidate for mayor of Cali suffered macho attack

Mattarella in Lugo, ‘the Rossini Theater will return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy