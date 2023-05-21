Mourning in soccer 12 people die after stampede in El Salvador

The Major League Soccer match between the Alianza and Futbolistas Asociados Santanecos (FAS) teams is where the incident occurred, according to the National Civil Police.

The director of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza, told the press: “Preliminarily we have a negative result of twelve victims, nine of which are here in the stadium and three more of which we have been informed are in different hospitals.” According to authorities, the stampede would have occurred if hundreds of fans had tried to enter the venue after the gates had closed.

Play was halted as hundreds of police and military personnel worked to remove people from the area. For his part, Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador, announced through his official Twitter account that “an exhaustive investigation of the events that occurred at the Cuscatlán Stadium will begin.” “Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, etc. No person responsible for the crimes will escape punishment, ”he added.

In the same vein, Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, expressed his regret for what happened and his condolences “to the family and friends” of the disappeared.

“We stand with all those affected, together with FIFA and the international football community, as well as the citizens of the Republic of El Salvador, Concacaf, the Salvadoran Football Federation and the El Salvador First Division of Football in these difficult times. ”, Infantino added in a statement.