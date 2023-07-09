mourning the death of the painter Carlos Julio Márquez, ‘Kajuma’

the afternoon of This Saturday, July 8, the death of the Vallenato painter Carlos Julio Márquez, artistically known as ‘Kajuma’, was announced.

According to the first versions, the artist was found dead in his house located in the Dangond neighborhood of Valledupar. Authorities are investigating the causes of his death.

‘Kajuma’ stood out for his expressionist painting, where he exhibited figures alluding to folkloreto the woman and to the daily life of the human being, presenting in his work abstract paintings full of color, with a much looser brushstroke, which allowed him greater recognition by specialized critics.

For more than 30 years he worked for art in Cesar, he was a native of the municipality of Convención, Norte de Santander, with studies in Fine Arts in several European countries. He won the first prize for painting that was held at Cesar in 1968 with the work ‘El Quijote’.

He stood out for the different stages of his artistic career, ranging from his paintings in pastel, oil and acrylic techniques on canvas, going through different art movements, such as expressionism, impressionism, figurative and abstract art, always in search of authenticity and own style.

