

Move the lab to space just because of this special environment



The third class of the “Tiangong Classroom” of the Chinese Space Station is scheduled to start at 15:45 on October 12. The astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe of the Shenzhou 14 flight crew will give space lectures to young people.

Why do scientists move laboratories to space? This is because microgravity experimental conditions can be provided for a long time in the space station.

Space has many special environmental conditions different from the ground, such as microgravity, strong radiation, high vacuum, etc. The most significant one is the microgravity environment. Astronauts float around in the space station, and the floor of the cabin is equipped with foot limiters to facilitate the astronauts to fix their feet to carry out work. Even when resting, astronauts need a sleeping bag to keep themselves within a certain range. These phenomena, which appear to be completely free from the constraints of gravity, are indicative of the ubiquitous microgravity environment on the space station.

ChinaAcademy of SciencesZhang Wei, researcher at the Space Application Engineering and Technology Center:This microgravity is generated because our spacecraft is moving at a high speed (circular) around the earth, and then our earth’s gravity provides the centripetal force it needs, so that microgravity is felt in the spacecraft, and the level of gravity is about One thousandth to one ten thousandth of the Earth’s gravity.

In microgravity, common physical phenomena on Earth can undergo incredible changes. For example, in the Tiangong classroom in March this year, the Shenzhou 13 astronauts performed scientific experiments such as the “continuously pulling” liquid bridge, “inseparable” water and oil, and other special phenomena demonstrated to the students. The physical effect of microgravity as referred to in physics. The microgravity experimental environment created on the ground can only last for a few seconds at a time, while the near-infinite microgravity scientific research conditions provided by the long-term space flight of the space station can obtain experimental results that cannot be obtained on the ground.

ChinaAcademy of SciencesZhang Wei, researcher at the Space Application Engineering and Technology Center:Under the conditions of microgravity, some essential laws of matter under the cover of gravity can be found, including life (science), fluids, combustion, materials, basic physics and other aspects. Through our (in) some studies in the microgravity conditions of space, adding some new knowledge and making new discoveries is equivalent to adding new content to our knowledge treasury. On the other hand, the development of some new technologies, including biotechnology, medical technology, clean energy technology, combustion technology, etc., can benefit our human life on the ground.

Special statement: The reprint of this article is only for the purpose of disseminating information, and does not mean that it represents the opinion of this website or confirms the authenticity of its content; if other media, websites or individuals reprint and use from this website, they must retain the information indicated on this website. “Source”, and bear legal responsibility for copyright and other legal responsibilities; if the author does not want to be reprinted or contact the reprint fee and other matters, please contact us.