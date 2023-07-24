Home » Moventum AM: China: the lame locomotive
News

Moventum AM: China: the lame locomotive

by admin
Moventum AM: China: the lame locomotive

The Moventum AM experts regularly look at the markets and comment on what is happening.

China‘s importance for the world economy is immense, its growth and the consumption of its population should drive the world economy for years to come. “But in the meantime, disillusionment has set in, domestic problems are encountering growing resistance to the business model of the People’s Republic,” says Carsten Gerlinger, Managing Director and Head of Asset Management at Moventum AM. But even if the prospects are no longer quite as good: not much is possible without China.

At the beginning of 2023, the experts were still expecting a strong recovery in the Chinese economy. “The Chinese government changed its strategy towards Covid, lockdowns were a thing of the past,” said Gerlinger. “So it seemed clear that there would be a lot of catching up to do.” The relaxation of the supply chains and the resumption of production at many locations should also fuel the economy.

Broker-Tipp*

Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can trade securities from zero euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.

* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and to contribute to more financial freedom: If you about our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.

See also  Run over on garage ramp in Bressanone, dies at 80 - Trentino AA/S

You may also like

Heaviest rain forecast for four more days in...

Motorcycle taxi driver was shot in La Loma:...

Transforming an Old Village: The Butterfly Effect of...

JPMORGAN downgrades VODAFONE to ‘Neutral’

Quetta lawyer murder: Order not to arrest Imran...

Security fronts are created in Cali neighborhoods due...

Cared for children had to be handed over:...

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram page

Radical Change gave electoral freedom to its militants...

Japan Imposes Additional Export Controls on Semiconductor Manufacturing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy