Moventum AM: China: the lame locomotive

The Moventum AM experts regularly look at the markets and comment on what is happening.

China‘s importance for the world economy is immense, its growth and the consumption of its population should drive the world economy for years to come. “But in the meantime, disillusionment has set in, domestic problems are encountering growing resistance to the business model of the People’s Republic,” says Carsten Gerlinger, Managing Director and Head of Asset Management at Moventum AM. But even if the prospects are no longer quite as good: not much is possible without China.

At the beginning of 2023, the experts were still expecting a strong recovery in the Chinese economy. “The Chinese government changed its strategy towards Covid, lockdowns were a thing of the past,” said Gerlinger. “So it seemed clear that there would be a lot of catching up to do.” The relaxation of the supply chains and the resumption of production at many locations should also fuel the economy.

Broker-Tipp*

Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can trade securities from zero euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.

* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and to contribute to more financial freedom: If you about our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

