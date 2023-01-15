Guillermo Gamba/Granorojo.com

In the 20th century in its middle, the novelty was the cinema. In the Marseille Theater they spoke strange languages, they entered the palaces of Greece and Rome, horsemen passed from the deserts of Alabama and the traffic of Paris and New York could be seen. Mexico was part of the neighborhood.

The cinematograph, with its mediation of images, transformed life during four thousand nights of lengthening, giganticization, effects on consciousness and will. They were lights and images that alternated with each shadow in the theater seats. The patrons entered crouching under the smoke of Pielroja cigarettes and dazedly eluded the bullets from the western cinema.

One October night in 1960, Sheriff Chance (John Wayne) jailed murderer Joe Burdette, the brother of a landowner. His men tried to free him, Chance prevented it with his two assistants, the alcoholic (Dean Martin) and another old and crippled (Walter Brennan), along with the skilled gunslinger Colorado (Ricky Nelson); the assistants felt the same tensions, they feared locked up with them in the sheriff’s office.

The next day, Fabio Quintero, “Piracho”, shoemaker and storyteller, invented his plot for the film and altered the script by director Howard Hawks; he with his foot longer than the other, went into that story and stood next to the cripple to help him prevent the prisoner from being released; Piracho himself assured the pool players: I was a witness and protagonist in the shooting, I helped and we defeated those bandits, they even seemed more dangerous to him than “Chuchi Sierra” facing “Negro Cadenas”. The most bandits of Marseille.

He said he had handed them over to the state authority, he said he was helped by the black Valencia and Cachipay, two policemen from the El Trébol inspection. Later he had a few beers with John Wayne in Nepo Morales’s canteen on the sidewalk of Valencia and ordered two blood sausages for the cripple. Such was the life of the filmmakers in Marseille, a fusion of realities and mythomania.

Ah, that time

The Marseillaises were born amid that light magic that animates and humanizes each person, they grew up before that leading duplication of images on the cinema curtain; although Doña Enriqueta, the midwife, or Dr. José María Correa, sometimes lethargic by morphine, had taken them out of that limbo of the maternal womb that Monsignor Estrada described in his condemnatory sermons. His destiny was the penance that saves souls, or eternal damnation. The parishioners had their lives smeared with original sin and were found guilty of the crucifixion of Christ. They were educated in the routine of Father Astete’s catechism and the booklets “Joy to read.” Life tempered with camandulas and litanies, from the towers of the church the bells accompanied a life with prayers and songs of Catholic liturgy.

That year that brought the narrative of the cinema, deregulated those destinies, the perception of the cross faded with that energetic metaphysical reflection on the theater curtain. It left behind a fusion of disrupted identities, stirred up ideals in its metamorphosis, some assumed the personification of witnesses or protagonists of cinematographic life.

One night “La Coca Sarli”, Argentina’s Isabel Sarli, ruined the sermons naked in an erotic film. The next day behind the smoke from the church’s censer, the men imagined the glorious sanctity of the Biringas women, the butchers saw a parade of naked nuns from the church to the Betlemite school. To calm those sins, the passion of the Christ came to the cinema and the theater was flooded with crocodile tears.

The priest cursed, someone said it. The drops of rain entered the theater and the rats moved as part of the cinema, until an earthquake destroyed it. Day after day, Saturdays and Sundays, film after film and continuous cinema were missing: Mexican women, gladiators, settlers attacked by Indians and beautiful women: Audrey Hepbum, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophie Loren, Rita Walworth, Brigitte Bardot, what for? follow up. The lovers wanted to see their women with those same faces and some were disappointed. Macarito saw the Issas so familiar to Carole Lombard that he assured: —that’s why I didn’t fall in love with them, I was afraid of profaning so much whiteness with this pint of black and that’s why I prefer my Indian girl.

A local legend

Omar Ordoñez was a macho and cinematographic look, the ladies looked at him as the Ben Hur of a dramatic adventure from Roman times that Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) brought to the movies, it was Charlon Heston himself when he raised the coffee packages to his Jeep Willis. And Omar Vélez, who looks like Kirk Douglas, the same ladies distinguished him as a hero since when they attended the film “Senderos de Gloria”, although instead of a war plane he drove that red 1953 Ford dump truck in which he loaded the garbage.

Fernando Castaño, the horseman who came from the La Ermita farm, crossed the square, continued to Calle Real, and from the windows they transformed him into Yul Bryner, leader of “The Magnificent Seven.” He led the group of farmers who arrived in a town on the Mexican border with the United States, besieged by a band of criminals led by a bloodthirsty skull (Eli Wallach). Each magnificent faced them with a different ability: knife, pistol, clean fist, revolver, knife, intelligence and tenacity until death. Film released in October 1960.

Vampires

There were also vampires, Pacho Ardita and Carlos Villa, they assured about them in the Peláez café, who came out of the “Monster Family”, when the cinema went from the Marseille Theater to black and white televisions.

Piracho enjoyed Mexican cinema, he got into the movies and traveled to his time and circumstances, he said that he himself helped El Santo in the movie “Las mujeres vampiro”; It is said that he made the pilatunas of him so that Zorina, a vampire queen, would abdicate. He had awakened her from a 200-year slumber since an ancestor of the Saint mummified her. Piracho accompanied him to the Tundra where the vampire priestess had already chosen Diana, a friend of the hero, as the successor to the throne. The brave Piracho shook off those two centuries of lethargy and confronted the slaves of La Tundra with El Santo to prevent the innocent Diana from becoming an offering to the Lord of Darkness.

Leaving the cinema, Piracho assumed his plot delirium in that dreamlike and vampiric atmosphere, he left the same theater to look for a fanged woman on Calle del Morro, he arrived at the Chava Luna cantina where there was a little female who marked her mark with a kiss sucked the neck of each lover. He wanted to leave her a sample of her blood to send her to the kingdom of darkness.