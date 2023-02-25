What Movies are on TV Tonight? Here’s ours Complete TV Guide with the Best Movies broadcast tonight, Saturday 25 February 2023, in prime and late evening on the main free-to-air TV channels, with plots, casts and trailers.

Paddington 2 – at 21.20 on Italia 1 (Comedy, Adventure, Family, 2017, duration: 95 Min)

A movie of Paul King, con Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant, Brendan Gleeson, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Julie Walters, Sally Hawkins, Francesco Mandelli e Hugh Bonneville. Paddington 2: Trailer italiano del film – HD Plot of the movie Paddington 2: Having officially moved to the attic of the Brown house in Windsor Gardens, Paddington (again the Italian voice is that of Francesco Mandelli) has become really popular in the neighbourhood. And the bear’s notoriety is set to grow in the second chapter of his adventures, Paddington 2.

In search of the perfect gift for the centenary of Aunt Lucy, the bear who lovingly raised him in “deep and mysterious Peru”, the greedy bear for jam comes across an enchanting pop up book, a unique specimen found among the wonders from Mr. Gruber’s little antique shop. Short of money, Paddington rolls up the sleeves of his blue coat, pulls up the floppy visor of his red hat and engages in a series of bizarre jobs to raise the necessary amount. But when the precious object is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the daredevil members of the Brown family, led by father Henry and mother Mary, to catch the thief. Suspicion falls on narcissistic actor Phoenix Buchanan…

War Horse – all 21.20 su Tv 2000 (Drama, Adventure, War, 2011, duration: 146 Min)

A movie of Steven Spielberg, con Jeremy Irvine, Peter Mullan, Emily Watson, David Thewlis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Stephen Graham, Tom Hiddleston, Niels Arestrup, Celine Buckens, David Kross, Patrick Kennedy, Rainer Bock, Nicolas Bro, Leonard Carow, Robert Emms e Donatella Finocchiaro. War Horse: The new Italian trailer of Steven Spielberg's film War Horse Film Plot: The film begins at the height of the First World War, when an English farming family in dire financial straits buys a spirited hunting colt at an auction.

The horse is named Joey, and at first the owners Ted and Rosie Narracott do not consider it a great asset but their son Albert (Jeremy Irvine) is determined to tame and train it, and to make the most of Joey’s indomitable spirit, his agility and his affection.

The two become inseparable, but when war breaks out they will be forced to take different paths: Joey is sold and taken to the front by an English cavalry officer.

At this point begins the labyrinthine journey of Joey through events of joy and pain, difficult undertakings and great surprises, adventures that will make him a hero and in which he will be appreciated for his innocence, the purity of his intentions and the unconditional devotion to against his human friends…

The Big Lebowski – at 9.10pm on TwentySeven (Comedy, 1998, duration: 117 Min)

A movie of Joel e Ethan Coen, con Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, John Turturro, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Ben Gazzara, Mark Pellegrino, Sam Elliott, Philip Moon, David Thewlis, Peter Stormare, Torsten Voges, Flea, Jon Polito e Jerry Haleva. The Big Lebowski: Clip from the Coen Brothers Movie Synopsis of the film The Big Lebowski: Lebowski is a slacker bachelor who spends his days smoking joints, listening to music and bowling with his two friends Walter and Donny. The story begins when Lebowski is attacked in his own home by two henchmen of porn tycoon Jackie Treehorn, who order him to pay the debt his wife owes Treehorn. Only after beating him up do the two criminals realize that they have obviously got the wrong person and that they are not in the house of the rich Jeffrey Lebowski, as they believed. Encouraged by his friend Walter, the next morning, Dude shows up at the home of his namesake Jeffrey Lebowski, the latter however, a rich philanthropist paralyzed in a wheelchair ….

A Fistful of Dollars – 9.25pm ​​on Nine (Western, 1964, duration: 100 Min)

A movie of Sergio Leone, con Clint Eastwood, Marianne Koch, Gian Maria Volonté, Wolfgang Lukschy, Sieghardt Rupp, Joseph Egger, José Calvo, Margarita Lozano, Daniel Martin, Benito Stefanelli, Bruno Carotenuto, Aldo Sambrell, Mario Brega, Antonio Prieto, José Orjas, Fredy Arco, Raf Baldassarre and Antonio Molino Rojo

Synopsis of the film A Fistful of Dollars: A certain Joe arrives in the small town of San Miguel. The innkeeper Silvanito tells the stranger about the feud between two local families to gain control of the city: the Ramon brothers, Esteban and Benito Rojo, alcohol merchants, and Sheriff John Baxter, an arms dealer.

Joe then decides to sell himself to both factions, triggering a double game to bring the two sides into conflict – hoping that they will eliminate each other – while scraping together some money…