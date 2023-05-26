Movies to see Thursday 25 May, in prime time and late evening

What Movies are on TV Tonight? Here’s ours Complete TV Guide with the Best Movies broadcast tonight, Thursday 25 May 2023, in prime and late evening on the main free-to-air TV channels, with plots, casts and trailers.

Greta (Thriller) broadcast on Rai 2 at 21.20un film di Neil Jordan, con Chloë Grace Moretz, Isabelle Huppert, Maika Monroe, Colm Feore, Zawe Ashton, Stephen Rea e Parker Sawyers. The plot of the movie: It is the story of young Frances, who, tried by the death of her mother and with an uninspiring job, realizes that life in New York is not what she dreamed of. Having fallen into profound loneliness and financial difficulties, one day the girl finds a bag on a subway seat and, instead of stealing it, she decides to track down the owner. The purse belongs to Greta, a wealthy lonely widow who spends her days playing the piano in her extravagant Brooklyn home. A strong bond is immediately established between the two women and in a short time their acquaintance turns into a morbid friendship, which will have rather dangerous and disturbing implications for Frances.

Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan chose Isabelle Huppert for the role of the widow in The Widow, the face of French and international cinema often chosen by filmmakers to fill the roles of enigmatic and dangerous women… <a target="_blank" href="https://www.comingsoon.it/film/greta/54964/video/?vid=30796" title="Greta: Il Trailer Ufficiale del film - HD" rel="noopener">Greta: The Official Movie Trailer – HD</a>

Terminator (Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi) broadcast on Rai Movie at 21.10un film di James Cameron, con Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton, Paul Winfield, Lance Henriksen, Rick Rossovich, Bess Motta, Earl Boen, Franco Columbu e Bill Paxton. See also Pieve di Soligo courts Refrontolo and proposes the merger between the two municipalities The plot of the movie: In Los Angeles, two individuals come from the future to track down, with opposite purposes, a girl named Sarah Connor.

The first is a Terminator, a human-looking cyborg assassin: he must find Sarah and kill her because the destruction of the “Skynet” artificial intelligence, destined to create machines like him, depends on her descendants. The other individual is Kyle Reese, a soldier sent back in time to protect Sarah for the exact same reason.

The Terminator begins searching for all of the Sarah Connors in the city to eliminate them, but this alarms the real Sarah, who manages to escape with Kyle’s help. The two take refuge in a parking lot, but the cyborg tracks them down and starts shooting like a fury, forcing them to flee again, until they are arrested by the police.

While Sarah and Kyle are in prison, they are interrogated by detectives and psychologists who find it hard to believe the story of the two who speak of murderous cyborgs, artificial intelligence and time travel …

48 Ore (Comedy, Crime) aired on Iris at 21un film di Walter Hill, con Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy, Annette O’Toole, Frank McRae, James Remar, David Patrick Kelly, Sonny Landham, Brion James, James Keane, Tara King, Jonathan Banks, Greta Blackburn, Olivia Brown e Kerry Sherman. The plot of the movie: In a prison camp in California, Albert Ganz and other inmates carry out forced labor for the reconstruction of a railway line and are monitored by prison guards. The latter are approached by an Indian named Billy Bear, who complains of a problem with his van: a shootout ensues in which some guards die and Bear manages to get his old friend Ganz to escape.

Arriving in San Francisco to recover the money from an old heist, the two look for Luther, a member of the same gang, and find him walking with his fiancée. The man is forced to go and get the loot, as he knows the exact place where she has been hidden. Meanwhile, Ganz and Bear hold her girlfriend hostage inside a small hotel in the city.

Meanwhile, two policemen are called to intervene in the same hotel for a credit card theft. Joining them is Jack Cates (Nick Nolte), a grumpy and grumpy agent. Arriving at the place, they run into the escaped criminal and his accomplice: thus a shootout begins during which Jack’s two colleagues are killed.

The first investigations reveal that the weapon used to kill the policemen is the same one used for the theft in the hotel. Jack then pays a visit to Reggie Hammond (Eddie Murphy), also a member of the gang, who is in prison serving a four-year sentence. With the promise of handing over the stolen money, the agent convinces Reggie to help him: the policeman obtains a 48-hour release for the prisoner, during which he will try to find and arrest the two fugitives … See also Response Beijing U.S. will limit the passenger capacity of some Chinese flights to 40% | Flights to the U.S. | United Airlines